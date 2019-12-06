  • Gold: 1,483.76 6.04
  • Silver: 17.36 0.19
  • Euro: 1.108 0.000
  • USDX: 97.7 0.01
  • Oil: 60.41 -0.03

COT Silver Report - Dec 6, 2019

December 6, 2019 - 3:14pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

89,241

39,014

18,529

 

66,399

140,698

-1,654

629

-700

 

-3,023

-2,597

Traders

103

45

42

 

36

37

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

205,807

Long

Short

31,638

7,566

174,169

198,241

1,581

-1,128

-3,796

-5,377

-2,668

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

154

111

3 December, 2019

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

88,985

38,017

36,676

 

75,187

150,876

-2,119

261

1,242

 

-2,045

-1,787

Traders

118

45

72

 

38

42

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

234,417

Long

Short

33,569

8,848

200,848

225,569

1,721

-917

-1,201

-2,922

-285

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

181

136

3 December, 2019

COT Gold, Silver and US Dollar Index Report - December 6, 2019
By: GoldSeek.com
COT Gold, Silver and US Dollar Index Report - December 6, 2019.

 

