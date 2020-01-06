  • Gold: 1,579.35 2.41
  • Silver: 17.90 0.33
  • Euro: 1.103 0.002
  • USDX: 97.915 -0.148
  • Oil: 52.48 -0.61

COT Silver Report - January 6, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
January 6, 2020 - 11:30pm
Facebook Twitter Forward Print

Silver / COT REPORTS WERE DELAYED (JAN. 3), DUE TO THE HOLIDAYS:

Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

106,310

36,582

25,505

 

64,730

161,382

5,280

-2,026

2,905

 

-4,042

7,283

Traders

123

37

41

 

35

38

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

229,680

Long

Short

33,135

6,211

196,545

223,469

2,491

-1,528

6,634

4,143

8,162

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

176

103

31 December, 2019

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

107,398

35,375

46,192

 

74,024

173,887

5,510

-1,267

-579

 

-4,593

6,337

Traders

134

36

70

 

39

42

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

262,951

Long

Short

35,336

7,497

227,615

255,455

2,422

-1,731

2,760

338

4,491

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

198

128

31 December, 2019

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

 

 

No votes yet

About SilverSeek.com

Article Comments

Sponsored Links

Live SilverSeek Map